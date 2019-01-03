Cowen Inc.: Cowen Completes Acquisition of Quarton International, Leading Middle-Market Financial Advisory Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Quarton International AG and affiliated Quarton entities (collectively, "Quarton International"), a leading global financial advisory company serving the middle market. The closing of this transaction creates a global, cross-border investment banking platform, with significantly expanded reach in the middle market and a full-service offering of public and private financing solutions across the capital structure.

"Quarton's substantial middle-market advisory business in Europe and the U.S., in combination with Cowen's merger advisory and capital markets franchises, meaningfully scales our advisory business in a manner that will truly benefit our clients," said Jeffrey M. Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Cowen. "The closing of this transaction is a significant step towards Cowen's goal of growing our higher margin advisory business as well as diversifying our revenues by industry."

Added Larry Wieseneck, Co-President of Cowen and Company, "We are delighted to have the Quarton team join the Cowen family. Driven by a common entrepreneurial philosophy, we share the same client-centric approach. We look forward to delivering the full breadth of our combined platforms to Quarton's clients."

Cowen and Quarton management are implementing a transition and integration plan to provide seamless service to the combined firm's clients. Effective today, Quarton's U.S. operations now operate under the Cowen brand; Quarton Europe is now "Quarton, a Cowen Company."

Cowen acquired 100% of Quarton International's equity interests for upfront consideration of $75 million subject to certain net working capital and other customary adjustments, with additional contingent consideration of $40 million that will become payable dependent on the achievement of certain milestones by Quarton. In addition, Quarton and Cowen have established a retention bonus pool for previous Quarton International employees. All consideration, including pursuant to any employee retention program, is comprised of 80% cash and 20% Cowen Class A common stock.

