Pension Insurance selects Riskonnect to improve visibility into enterprise risks

Riskonnect, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, will deliver UK-based Pension Insurance Corporation with a strategic technology platform to streamline risk management efforts across the insurer's enterprise.

The partnership will deliver Pension Insurance, a specialist insurer of defined benefit pension funds, a strategic solution to improving visibility into its enterprise risks and an actionable approach to managing these risks.

"We needed a technology partner to help us understand and manage the myriad risks that could impact our company, including uninsured risks," said William Coatsworth, head of enterprise risk management at Pension Insurance Corporation. "Riskonnect offers more than technology, it ensures risk management is a strategic function with the ability to improve operations."

This new partnership reinforces Riconnect's strategic focus on the UK financial services sector.

"Riskonnect strives to deliver risk management solutions that meet the needs of global brands regardless of geography and country-specific regulations," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect CEO. "This partnership furthers our footprint and demonstrates our commitment to delivering leading integrated risk management solutions around the world."

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading global integrated risk management solution provider that enables organizations to anticipate and manage strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. Its unique, holistic approach to integrated risk serves more than 900 companies across 6 continents. Riskonnect has operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia employing more than 500 risk management experts. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Pension Insurance Corporation

Pension Insurance Corporation is a UK-based insurance company, specializing in securing the liabilities of Defined Benefit pension schemes. The Corporation works to secure pension benefits to the highest level, within the insurance regulatory framework, and increase shareholder value by removing risk from those companies responsible for defined benefit pension funds.

