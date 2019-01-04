As per our copper price forecast 2019 we consider the Euro a leading indicator for the copper price. We also said we suspected a continuation of the rising channel in 2019. In the meantime, we see the start of a breakdown of the copper price as 2019 kicks off. What can we expect from the copper price in 2019? We concluded recently that the copper price is likely going to continue to move in its rising channel, which is indicated with (3) on below chart. We said that "this would be in line with mild inflation and a Euro that would not ...

