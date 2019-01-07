Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-01-07 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 17.12.2018- Public offering SAB1LPS1 Šiauliu bankas VLN 17.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.12.2018- Takeover offer BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 18.01.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2019 Government LTGCB03022B, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB03022B Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2019- Sales figures TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN 11.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 13.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.01.2019- Buyback KNF1LOS Klaipedos nafta VLN 25.01.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2019 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / RIG securities auction Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2019 Capital increase K2LT K2 LT VLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2019 Capital increase K2LT K2 LT VLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.