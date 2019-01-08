GridGain Systems: GridGain Experts Share In-Memory Computing Expertise at Industry Events Around the World

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on ApacheIgnite, today announced it is organizing or taking part in multiple webinars and meetups during January and February. GridGain experts will share the latest information and developments related to in-memory computing technology and business trends.

"In-memory computing is now a mainstream technology for meeting the high performance demands of applications developed for digital transformation and omnichannel customer experience initiatives. Technologists in companies planning to adopt in-memory computing can benefit from learning best practices and the latest technology trends," said Terry Erisman, vice president of marketing at GridGain Systems. "GridGain has helped hundreds of leading organizations deploy high performance, massively scalable applications to meet their needs. These webinars and meetups allow our technical experts to share practical advice on strategies and best practices for solving the performance challenges of digital transformation initiatives."

Webinars

In-Memory Computing Best Practices: Developing New Apps, Channels and APIs (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/webinars/in-memory-computing-best-practices-developing-new-apps-channels-and-apis) - January 24, 2019 - In this session, the third in the In-Memory Computing Best Practices Series, GridGain System's Vice President of Outbound Product Management Rob Meyer will dive into how in-memory computing acts as a foundation for digital business.

Meetups

Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup (https://www.gridgain.com/resources/meetups/bay-area-in-memory-computing-meetup-3) - January 10, 2019 - GridGain will sponsor the first Bay Area In-Memory Computing Meetup of 2019 featuring Confluent's Konstantine Karantasis presenting "Scalable IoT with Confluent MQTT Proxy and Apache Kafka," and Oracle's Douglas Hood presenting "Some SQL, NoSQL, JSON and GeoJSON, Please!"

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Sberbank, Finastra, IHS Markit, Workday, and Huawei. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers.

