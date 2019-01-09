sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,41 Euro		+0,09
+3,88 %
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.01.2019 | 09:17
(6 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Suominen Corporation: Change in Corporate Executive Team

Suominen Corporation Stock Exchange Release 9 January 2019 at 10.00 (EET)

Suominen Corporation: Change in Corporate Executive Team

CFO of Suominen Corporation and member of Suominen Executive Team Tapio Engström will leave Suominen on 8 July 2019 at the latest. Recruitment process for new CFO has been started.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Petri Helsky, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Interview requests to Eeva Oinonen, tel. +35840 825 6237


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.suominen.fi

Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million. The Suominen share.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)