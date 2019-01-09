Chefling Launches Ultraconnect Partners With GE Appliances

Chefling and GE Appliances get Cooking with AI-powered Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / We're excited to announce a new partnership with GE Appliances to expand the available Internet-connected cooking appliances that can sync with the Chefling app. The partnership will allow Chefling's UltraConnect™ technology to integrate with GE connected appliances on iOS and Android devices, starting with their Connected Microwave and Oven.

'We're one step closer to our vision of a smarter, more effortless cooking experience with this partnership,' said Amar Krishna, co-Founder of Chefling. 'Integrating GE Appliances' connected products into our UltraConnect ™ ecosystem will introduce new cooking applications that weren't possible before.'

Harnessing the power to communicate with multiple appliances and voice assistants (like Amazon's Alexa or Google Home) simultaneously, UltraConnect™ acts like a hands-free kitchen helper to streamline the cooking experience. With AI-powered technology, UltraConnect™ can extract information from recipes, such as oven temperature and cooking time, and automatically coordinate with connected smart devices.

'At GE Appliances, we are in continuous pursuit of developing exciting and innovative products that are built to perform in modern kitchens and deliver new value to our customers. This is why we are excited to add UltraConnect capabilities to our connected microwave and oven lineup. This is another great example of how partners like Chefling are helping us transform the cooking experience with AI and automation.' Shawn Stover, Vice President - SmartHome Solutions

Our partnership with GE Appliances will expand the usefulness of UltraConnect™ to more kitchens than ever before. We can't wait to see what the Chefling community cooks up next.

About GE Appliances WiFi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in WiFi-connected appliance technology, makes owners' lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, owners can monitor and maintain their home from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. GE Appliances uses the U+ Connect platform as the smart connection that seamlessly integrates their connected appliances with a vast list of partners. Connected appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit http://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About Chefling

Chefling, Inc., headquartered in Silicon Valley, provides users with the ultimate smart kitchen solution, delivering convenience through a personalized AI kitchen assistant. Chefling developed the first smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, voice assistant integration, and UltraConnect™ smart kitchen appliance coordination into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, visit https://www.chefling.net/.

