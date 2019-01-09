SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag announces its 2019 financial calendar

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, today announces its financial calendar for the publication of financial information for 2019.

Event Date* Before / After market 2018 Full-Year Sales February 13, 2019 After market 2018 Full-Year Results March 13, 2019 After market 2019 Q1 Sales April 25, 2019 After market Annual Shareholders' Meeting May 24, 2019 2019 First-Half Sales July 25, 2019 After market 2019 First-Half Results September 10, 2019 After market 2019 Third-Quarter Sales October 25, 2019 After market

Note (*): This information is subject to modification.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for digital technology in stores. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, develops a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitize their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omnichannel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

www.ses-imagotag.com

Contact

NewCap - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / ses@newcap.eu

