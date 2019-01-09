OKTA Stock Gains FurtherOur personal and work lives are so intertwined today that it's hard to say where one ends and the other begins.This is because we are mostly online and have the means to access not only our personal apps but our work-related ones as well. This is convenient, but also a big security threat for organizations that have to deal with the rising threat of data breaches almost every day.This is why the platform provided by Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has become a kind of lifeline for businesses. Okta offers the best in identity systems and is the leading independent provider of identity systems for enterprises.Simply speaking,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...