USAF Awards Vertex $35M C-12 Contract

MADISON, Mississippi, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U. S. Air Force has once again awarded its C-12 program to Mississippi-based company Vertex Aerospace. The option year award has an estimated value of $35M and an estimated cumulative value of $70M.

The contract provides contractor logistics support to the USAF C-12 Fleet. Nydia Rosado, Vice President of Contracts and Global Trade Compliance, says Vertex is proud to have been given the opportunity to continue its service to the USAF.

"We are extremely pleased with the trust the United States Air Force has placed in Vertex by unilaterally extending our contract," said Rosado. "We look forward to supporting the Air Force's very important mission for years to come."

Vertex will provide services to the C-12 Fleet in over 20 locations throughout the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, and Honduras. Historically, the Company has also offered support to the USAF's T-1A, T-38, T-6, and KC-10 programs.

Vertex Aerospace is a global aerospace company that provides rotary and fixed wing aircraft maintenance and logistical solutions for government and private sector customers. The Mississippi-based Company has over 4,200 employees at its 65 U.S. and 35 international locations, and is a strong supporter of U.S. service members, employing over 1,900 veterans. Information about the company and job announcements can be found on the Company website at www.vtxaero.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806102/USAF_C_12.jpg