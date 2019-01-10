sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,81 Euro		-0,08
-0,90 %
WKN: A1JACR ISIN: US74972G1031 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
RPX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RPX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,01
9,28
20.06.18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RPX CORPORATION
RPX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RPX CORPORATION8,81-0,90 %