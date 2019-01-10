Sisvel International S.A. ("Sisvel") and RPX Corporation ("RPX") today announced that they have entered into a multi-faceted agreement that provides a license to a subset of RPX clients covering more than 500 patents that make up the Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing Program. The Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing program is a solution designed to license standard essential patents (SEPs) for Wi-Fi enabled devices under fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory terms and conditions (FRAND). In addition to the assets in the Sisvel Wi-Fi Licensing Program, Sisvel has also licensed the subset of RPX members to approximately 200 non-essential Wi-Fi assets, owned by Sisvel's subsidiary, Hera Wireless S.A.

In this transaction, Sisvel, a patent aggregator that brings together world-class patents from leading innovators, and RPX, an aggregator that constructs creative licensing solutions that enable its equally innovative clients to avoid or resolve patent disputes, came together to conclude a highly-efficient transaction that benefits the entire market. This transaction both provides adequate returns for innovators and simple, effective, and cost-efficient access to IP rights for the implementers. This is the first time that RPX has concluded a risk clearance patent transaction with a patent pool administrator.

The patents in the transaction are owned by Orange S.A., Fraunhofer IIS, Koninklijke KPN N.V., Columbia University, Hera Wireless S.A., Enact IP S.A., Aegis 11 S.A. In addition to the existing patent owners, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. joined this transaction and will now become a patent owner in the Sisvel Wi-Fi Joint Licensing Program.

"This is a great example of how aggregators can find ways to work together to generate benefits for the whole technology ecosystem," said Mattia Fogliacco, CEO of Sisvel. "Through this single transaction we are able to grant easy access to important technology and, at the same time, generate a fair return for the innovators. This one deal generates several benefits, including more clarity for the market and lower transaction costs.

"Both RPX and Sisvel represent the interests of a wide group of clients from a variety of industries. This transaction clearly demonstrates the efficiencies of bringing companies together to create a powerful result that balances the interests of patent owners and companies that implement SEPs in their products," said RPX Chief Executive Officer Dan McCurdy. "By acknowledging a shared interest and collectively combining knowledge and resources, companies achieve more effective results at a lower cost than would be possible individually.

About RPX

RPX Corporation is the leading provider of patent risk and discovery management solutions. Since its founding in 2008, RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. The San Francisco-based company's pioneering approach combines principal capital, deep patent expertise, and client contributions to generate enhanced patent buying power. By acquiring patents and patent rights, RPX helps to mitigate and manage patent risk for its growing client network.

As of December 31, 2018, RPX had invested over $2.4 billion to acquire more than 43,000 US and international patent assets and rights on behalf of approximately 320 clients in eight key sectors: automotive, consumer electronics and PCs, E-commerce and software, financial services, media content and distribution, mobile communications and devices, networking, and semiconductors.

About Sisvel

Sisvel International S.A. is the holding company of the Sisvel Group. Sisvel is a world leader in managing intellectual property and maximizing the value of patent rights. Founded in 1982, the Sisvel Group is global in scope and reach, with companies in Italy, the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and the United Kingdom, leveraging on professionals with technical, legal, and licensing expertise. Sisvel has a long history of managing successful patent portfolios including those related to the audio compression standards known as MP3 and MPEG Audio.

Sisvel currently operates patent pools and joint licensing programs for the DVB-T2, DVB-S2X, MCP, LTE/LTE-A, 3G, Wi-Fi and Recommendation Engine, together with its Sisvel Wireless licensing program and DSL licensing program.

For additional information, please visit: www.sisvel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005556/en/

Contacts:

Media

Sisvel Group

Giulia Dini

Communications Manager

Tel: +44 203 053 6930

giulia.dini@sisvel.com