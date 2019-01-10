3C Payment, a leading global payment service provider, and Diners Club International, a subsidiary of Discover Financial Services and part of the Discover Global Network, have announced a newly signed agreement that will expand acceptance for Discover, Diners Club, PULSE and affiliate network cards across Europe and the Middle East.

3C Payment is a leading multi-channel payment service provider that works with merchants in hospitality, quick service restaurant and retail industries among others. These merchant industries are a focus for Discover and partner cardholders who travel throughout Europe and Middle East.

Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across 190 countries and territories, and includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

"We're always looking for ways to expand global acceptance for our cardholders, especially in the key travel and hospitality sectors," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. "3C Payment has an extensive footprint in Europe and the Middle East and our cardholders will benefit from their network of top merchants and retailers."

"We are delighted to further enhance our relationship with Discover by entering into this agreement. Our merchants will benefit greatly from the many advantages that the acceptance of Discover and affiliated brands can bring to their business," says Damien Estrade, Head of Business Development of 3C Payment.

About DISCOVER

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About 3C Payment

3C Payment makes it easy for consumers to pay anyhow, anywhere, using highly secure specialized transaction flows that support the needs of our clients. The services we offer cover the full transaction journey from integrated P2PE EMV hardware linked to our hosted infrastructure and payment gateway services, to online and in-app payment acceptance linked to onsite and ERP systems. Our secure 3C Integra hosted platform unifies multiple payment channels allowing merchants to confidently trade in person and online in over 40 countries worldwide with local or centralized reporting accessible from anywhere through our web portal.

