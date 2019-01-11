MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Change in the Executive Board

The Board of Directors of the MCH Group has appointed Florian Faber, Managing Director of Expomobilia in Effretikon, as a member of the Executive Board and as CEO of the Live Marketing Solutions division. He will be taking over, with immediate effect, the duties of Jean-Marc Devaud, who has decided to leave the MCH Group for personal reasons and take up a new professional challenge. An orderly handover is ensured.

"With Florian Faber, we are delighted to have an exceedingly competent, in-house successor, who has worked with Jean-Marc Devaud for many years and will continue along the path embarked upon by the Live Marketing Solutions division", says Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard, interim CEO of the MCH Group. Dr. Ulrich Vischer, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stresses: "The Board of Directors and the Executive Board very much regret Jean-Marc Devaud's decision. The MCH Group would like to thank Jean-Marc Devaud for his great contribution and wish him every success in his continuing career."

Florian Faber has an Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Zurich. He was in charge of participation in European trade fairs at car manufacturer Nissan before switching to MCH's Expomobilia in 2009 as New Business Manager. In 2011, as a member of the management, he was appointed Head of Sales and, in Summer 2014, he became managing director of Expomobilia, which was renamed MCH Live Marketing Solutions AG in November 2018. As managing director of Expomobilia, Florian Faber has played a key role in the successful development and expansion of the Stand, Event and Pavilion Construction business unit over the past few years and was also a decisive player in the strategic realignment of the Live Marketing Solutions division. Born in 1979, he is a German national and lives with his family in Winterberg (ZH).

Jean-Marc Devaud joined MCH company Expomobilia in 2008 and on 1 January 2009 was appointed a member of the Executive Board and CEO of the Live Marketing Solutions division. In this function, he has forged ahead intensively with the internationalisation and expansion of the services offered in this business area over the past ten years, and especially with the development of the subsidiaries in Shanghai and Dubai, the acquisition of the American MC2 Group and the development of MCH Global as a full-service agency for experience marketing.

