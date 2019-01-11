MongoDB Inc Forecast 2019One tech stock investors should keep a close watch on in 2019 is MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB). The company's share price has been on a tear since it went public in late 2017 and the stock forecast for MongoDB remains very bullish in 2019, with a price target of around $110.00 per share. Currently trading at $79.54, that price target would represent a full-year gain of 38.3%.2018 was a record year of sorts for the stock market; just not the kind of record investors were looking for. The S&P 500 ended 2018 down 6.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.3% of its value. It was the worst year for stocks since 2008 and the worst December.

