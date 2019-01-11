Constellium Paris: Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it completed the previously disclosed purchase of Tri-Arrows Aluminum Holding Inc.'s (TAAH) 49% stake in Constellium-UACJ ABS, LLC (CUA) for $100 million plus the assumption of 49% of approximately $80 million of third party debt at CUA.
