11.01.2019 | 14:05
Constellium Paris: Constellium completed purchase of 49% Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it completed the previously disclosed purchase of Tri-Arrows Aluminum Holding Inc.'s (TAAH) 49% stake in Constellium-UACJ ABS, LLC (CUA) for $100 million plus the assumption of 49% of approximately $80 million of third party debt at CUA.

About Constellium

Constellium

Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications North America
Phone: +1

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1

Noemie Fierens - Communications Europe
Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 73
noemie.fierens@constellium.com

Michela Aragno -Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products
Phone: + 41 44 438 6751
michela.aragno@constellium.com


