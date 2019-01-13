SES-IMAGOTAG: SES-imagotag and Cisco introduce a leading-edge IoT infrastructure for physical retail

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and Retail IoT solutions, and Cisco today announced that they join forces to develop a leading-edge IoT infrastructure for physical commerce.

The technological partnership started by both companies aims at digitizing physical retail, improving operational efficiency and in-store shopping experience. SES-imagotag's ESLs will benefit from Cisco's massive network footprint to deliver a joint solution for retailers, at very low infrastructure costs.

The VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform developed by SES-imagotag enables stores to automate low-value-added tasks like error-prone manual price changes, while delivering end-to-end inventory management through automatic stockouts detection and precise in-store product geolocation. Leveraging Cisco's networks and Wi-Fi expertise through this new partnership will allow many retailers around the globe to access and to benefit from this solution.

"We are glad to partner with SES-imagotag, to develop a revolutionary Retail IoT solution. By leveraging the Cisco Aironet Developer Platform, SES-imagotag is delivering an intent-based solution for the retail industry. Store managers will benefit from increased operational efficiency from smart digital labels, eliminate costly overlay networks all while transforming the in-store shopping experience with access to rich content. These benefits match our shared vision for the future of commerce and lay the grounds for a fruitful partnership." said Devang Bhatt, WNBU Product Manager of Cisco.

"This alliance will allow for a quicker adoption of our solution in the US and in the world. The undeniable network technological advance developed by Cisco and its expertise, connected to SES-imagotag's Retail IoT solutions, brings stores a cost-efficient and an ESL infrastructure-light offer to help them achieve their digital transformation and get the best out of the current IoT revolution in physical commerce. I am thrilled to join forces with Cisco to make physical stores digital assets for retailers." adds Philippe Bottine, CEO of SES-imagotag Inc.

About Cisco

Cisco Systems, Inc. is an American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California, in the center of Silicon Valley, that develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products. Through its numerous acquired subsidiaries, such as OpenDNS, WebEx, Jabber and Jasper, Cisco specializes into specific tech markets, such as Internet of Things (IoT), domain security and energy management.

www.cisco.com

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

www.ses-imagotag.com

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment B of the Euronext™ Paris

Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SESL

Contact

NewCap - Investor Relations & Financial Communications

Tristan Roquet Montégon: Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13 / ses@newcap.eu

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56690-ses-imagotag_cisco_pr_final.pdf