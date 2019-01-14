Scanship Holding ASA: Market making agreement with Sparebank 1 Markets

Scanship Holding ASA has entered into a market making agreement with Sparebank 1 Markets AS. The purpose of the agreement is to enhance liquidity in the trading of the company's shares, which are listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be 14th of January 2019.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



