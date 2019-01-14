Integration of Callware's proven WFO and Speech Analytics business confirms Sabio as one of Europe's leading contact centre consultancy and WFO specialists

Sabio Group continues ongoing growth plan to broaden call centre and customer experience solutions portfolio and expand geographic coverage

The Sabio Group has announced the acquisition of Callware, Spain's leading specialist provider of Workforce Optimisation (WFO), Unified Communications and Cloud contact centre solutions with operations in Spain and Mexico The acquisition strengthens Sabio Group's domestic capabilities establishing them as the largest independent contact centre specialist in Spain.

Bringing Callware into the Sabio Group confirms Sabio as a leading independent provider of advanced Workforce Optimisation solutions and business consultancy, with a particular focus on the application of Speech Analytics, Workforce Management and Customer Experience Process Optimisation. By combining these specialisms, the Sabio Group will be able to deliver increased value to clients across all geographies.

The acquisition follows Horizon Capital's original 2016 strategic investment in Sabio, and is part of an ongoing growth plan to broaden the company's solutions portfolio and geographic coverage. To date this has included the acquisitions of SaaS solutions provider Rapport in March 2017, DatapointEurope - one of Europe's leading contact centre technology providers in July 2017, customer insight and contact centre benchmarking experts Bright UK in March 2018, and flexAnswer Solutions, the leading Singapore-based provider of innovative Virtual Assistant solutions in December 2018.

"At Sabio we know that engaged staff and effective workforce optimisation processes are essential in enabling businesses to deliver brilliant customer experiences," commented Andy Roberts, CEO of the Sabio Group. "Workforce Optimisation continues to be a major investment area for organisations looking to differentiate experience through customer engagement. The acquisition of Callware is a smart move as it helps to scale our global WFO activities and establishes Sabio as Verint's leading partner in Europe."

"Beyond adding major clients such as Atento, Banco Sabadell, BBVA, Orange and Securitas, this acquisition significantly strengthens Sabio's ability to offer an increased range of skills to our combined family of clients in Spain," he continued. "Callware is also established in Mexico which enables us to re-inforce our involvement in the Intelligent Communications Alliance (ICA) across Central and South America, by providing our local partner BellTech with specialist WFO and Analytics skills."

"Callware brings a track record of Workforce Optimisation success to the Sabio Group, backed by in-depth expertise in key disciplines such as Speech Analytics, added Santiago Martinez, Callware's CEO. "Joining Sabio also gives Callware a strong platform to extend our business transformation proposition and leverage Sabio's growing customer experience portfolio, including Voice Of the Customer and Virtual Assistant Solutions, to address key digital transformation challenges."

