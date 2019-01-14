Marijuana Stocks in 2019There's no contention that 2018 was a bit of a down year for marijuana stocks on the whole. While it was full of swings both positive and negative, ultimately we didn't see too much growth last year...but marijuana stocks in 2019 are looking poised to have a very strong performance, maybe even the best yet.There are several factors at play that may make 2019 such a fantastic year for pot stocks.First, you have the fact that they largely underperformed in 2018. That means that, unlike in late 2017 when marijuana stocks surged by hundreds of percentage points in a few short months, the industry is ready for a rebound rather than a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...