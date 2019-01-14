Spin Master and Alpha Group Resolve Patent Disputes Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan Toy

TORONTO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) (http://www.spinmaster.com ) and Alpha Group Co., Ltd. of Guangzhou, Guangdong, P.R. China, are pleased to announce that their disputes in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States regarding transformable toys have been resolved amicably. Among the terms of settlement are Alpha Group's agreement not to sell, after January 31, 2019, the Screechers Wild! products identified in the three cases in the three countries subject to the settled disputes.

"We are very proud of the innovative technology behind the Bakugan products," Chris Harrs, General Counsel, Spin Master Corp. "Spin Master has a history and reputation for enforcing our intellectual property and we will continue to vigorously protect our rights where necessary."

Spin Master filed and obtained world-wide patents to protect the transformation mechanism associated with its award winning and successful Bakugan toys. Spin Master takes great care to protect its innovative transforming technology in major territories around the world. Spin Master currently has outstanding law suits filed against Mattel in Canada, The United States and Mexico alleging Mattel's Mecard product infringes the Bakugan technology.

