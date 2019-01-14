Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2019) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (FSE: YQG) announces the appointment of Keturah Nathe to the Board of Directors, taking the place of Joseph Charland, who has resigned.

Ms. Nathe, who has acted as the Company's Vice-President Corporate Development since 2013, has 11 years' experience in the resource finance and management industry, including investor relations, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development and corporate management.

Iconic welcomes Ms. Nathe, and thanks Mr. Charland for his 3 years of service on the Board of Directors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO

Contact: Keturah Nathe, VP Corporate Development (604) 336-8614

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.