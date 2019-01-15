Park Group Expands Its Multi-channel Marketing and Analytics Capabilities With the BlueVenn Marketing Hub

BRISTOL, England, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Park Group will use the advanced analytics and marketing automation capabilities of BlueVenn for targeted, multi-channel marketing

- The platform will enable cross-channel personalisation by integrating email, mobile, direct mail and SMS marketing channels

Park Group plc, the UK's leading multi-retailer redemption product provider to corporate and consumer markets, has selected the BlueVenn Marketing Hub to enhance its multi-channel marketing and real-time personalisation capabilities.

The investment in BlueVenn technology will empower the marketing team at Park Group to provide a personalised customer experience across channels and devices by integrating their email, mobile, direct mail and SMS marketing channels. Using its marketing automation and analytics capabilities BlueVenn will centralise Park's marketing campaigns into one platform and will automate the delivery of targeted customer journeys.

Speaking about the partnership, Steve Klin, BlueVenn CEO said: "Park Group is an innovative brand supporting the UK and Ireland retail industries and is a truly multi-channel business. I'm therefore delighted that Park Grouphas selectedBlueVenn to provide their multi-channel marketing technology andthat we can support the marketing teamwith their vision."

Nicola Milford, Commercial Manager at Park Group, added: "We are constantly seeking ways to help improve our customer experiences and that means embracing new channels of communication and delivering more relevant, personalised and timely messages. The BlueVenn solution will help us to streamline our processes, drive better efficiencies and help us add more value."

Steve Miller, Chief Information Officer at Park Group, further added: "By putting the voice of the customer at the heart of what we do our partnership with Blue Venn is a significant step towards delivering our recently announced strategic focus on clarity, experience, productivity and appeal.This is a step change in our marketing and communications capability and will help drive our digitally enabled product and customer future."

About BlueVenn

The BlueVenn Marketing Hub is the only customer-centric marketing automation solution that provides marketers with all the analytics, predictive insights and omnichannel marketing automation capabilities they need. Powered by its Customer Data Platform it works to create a real-time single customer view of every customer touchpoint to help businesses undertake an omnichannel transformation. They serve clients across 12 countries with headquarters in the UK and US. Some of the 300+ brands using BlueVenn include Domestic and General, The Washington Post, Gatehouse Media, Space NK, Liverpool Victoria, The White Company and Subaru.

Website: http://www.bluevenn.com

About Park Group plc

Park Group is the UK's leading multi-retailer redemption product provider to corporate and consumer markets.

Founded in 1967, Park Group owns and operates the UK's favourite multi-retail gift voucher, Love2shop, which can be used in more than 20,000 high street stores and with more than 150 top UK brands as well as online voucher retailer, highstreetvouchers.com.

For more information on the Park Group Plc visit http://www.parkgroup.co.uk/ .

