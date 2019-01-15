Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (the "Company" or "good natured"), today announced preliminary and unaudited revenue estimates for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 ("Q4") and fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 ("FY2018"). On January 9, 2018 the Company changed its fiscal year-end from February 28 to December 31. As required in such cases, Q4 and FY2018 are being compared to the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2017 (the "Comparative Periods").

Revenue for Q4 is expected to be between $1.85 and $1.95 million, an increase of 151% to 165% over the Comparative Period. Revenue for FY2018 is anticipated at $5.0 to $5.1 million, an increase of 72% to 76% over the Comparative Period. Gross margins for Q4 and FY2018 are estimated between 31.5% and 33.5% compared to 30.7% and 31.6% for the Comparative Periods. The Company expects to release its audited FY2018 financial results in April 2019.

"As noted in the announcement of our third quarter results, we anticipated a strong finish to 2018, and what our team achieved sets new annual and quarterly growth records for good natured," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO. "This growth can be largely attributed to net new customer acquisitions across our national, regional and small business segments. We've built our team, our approach and our supply chain to scale, positioning us well to capture the growing market demand for alternatives to petroleum-based packaging and products in 2019."

The preliminary results set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and are subject to change. Actual results could differ from these preliminary results following the completion of year-end closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that the Company's financial results are finalized, and such changes could be material. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, KPMG LLP, has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying preliminary financial results and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. The preliminary results have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company's management, and were approved by management on January 14, 2018. In addition, these preliminary results are not a comprehensive statement of the Company's financial results for the quarter or full year ended December 31, 2018. They should not be viewed as a substitute for audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period.

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information regarding preliminary unaudited revenue results contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The financial outlook provided in this press release is provided to provide early guidance on the fourth quarter financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In preparing the financial outlook, the Company completed an initial review of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, however actual results may differ materially from the financial outlook provided in this press release as the financial outlook has not been audited or reviewed. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.