Scientific Beta Announces the Appointment of Benjamin Herzog as Director of Partnerships and Strategic Operations

Scientific Beta is pleased to announce the arrival of Benjamin Herzog, who is joining Scientific Beta as Director of Partnerships & Strategic Operations.

Benjamin will be in charge of special operations for Scientific Beta and will also be deputy to Scientific Beta CEO Professor Noël Amenc on business development matters that go beyond Scientific Beta's current activities and offerings.

Previously, Benjamin had been Head of Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking's Equity QIS (Quantitative Investment Strategies) since April 2016. His role was to develop and promote Quantitative Equity Strategies to SocGen's institutional clients worldwide; to coordinate research, engineering and trading for the development of new strategies; and to manage strategic external partnerships, aiming to reach beyond in-house know-how.

He joined Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking in 2005 as a Quantitative Researcher, and became Index Structurer in 2011.

Benjamin holds a Master of Science in Financial Engineering from Paris VI University (with a focus on derivatives pricing, statistics, probabilities and economics), a Master of Science in Computer Science from Columbia University New York City (with a focus on artificial intelligence, network security and operating systems) and he graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon with a Master of Science in General Engineering.

About Scientific Beta

As part of its policy of transferring know-how to the industry, EDHEC-Risk Institute has set up Scientific Beta. Scientific Beta is an original initiative which aims to favour the adoption of the latest advances in smart beta design and implementation by the whole investment industry. Its academic origin provides the foundation for its strategy: offer, in the best economic conditions possible, the smart beta solutions that are most proven scientifically with full transparency of both the methods and the associated risks.

Find out more by following Scientific Beta on Twitter), LinkedIn) and YouTube.

Scientific Beta, 1 George Street, #15-02, Singapore 049145. Web: www.scientificbeta.com, E-mail: contact@scientificbeta.com.

Attachment