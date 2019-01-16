Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") has created a new 3D geological and structural model for its Douay gold project, located on the prolific Casa Berardi Deformation Zone near Val d'Or, Quebec. The Douay deposit currently contains 2,759,000 ounces Au in the inferred category and a further 479,000 ounces Au indicated using a 0.45 g/t Au cut-off grade (Micon 2018)[1]. The Micon 2018 resource does not include the new drill data from the winter 2018 campaign, and is open along strike and down dip. The new 3D model will improve targeting of additional resources in subsequent drill campaigns and forms the foundation for an updated resource estimate.

New 3D model based on historical and new exploration results and re-interpretation of the existing and new mineralised envelopes, highlights numerous zones of higher-grade mineralisation throughout the 6km strike length of the Douay deposit (see Figures 1, 2)





of the Douay deposit (see Figures 1, 2) The higher-grade zones are variably plunging and structurally-controlled by northwest-southeast striking Douay faults and east-west trending faults of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (CBDZ)





by northwest-southeast striking Douay faults and east-west trending faults of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (CBDZ) The down-plunge continuity of higher-grade zones has to-date been tested only to shallow depth - the average drill-hole depth at Douay is only ~230m vertical - providing excellent potential for resource expansion to depth (Fig. 2)





- the average drill-hole depth at Douay is only ~230m vertical - Additional mineralisation controls and orientations are related to the morphology of more local structures, syenite intrusions and their contacts





Matthew Hornor, Maple Gold's President and CEO, commented: "Having a more thorough set of structural interpretations and a new 3D geological model establishes a foundation more in line with the standards of a major gold company and marks an important internal milestone for our technical team."

Fred Speidel, VP, Exploration, added: "These new products have strongly encouraged us to pursue down-plunge extensions of higher-grade zones that continue below the current average depth of drilling at Douay. They will also allow us to more accurately target these higher grade zones in our subsequent drill programs."







Figure 1: 2D representation of 3D structural model showing distribution of higher-grade mineralized zones (red), within lower-grade envelope (yellow), controlled by the two main sets of structures: the E-W Casa Berardi set (grey) and the NW-SE Douay set (blue). Note trace of longitudinal sections 100mN and 0mN as also shown in Fig. 2 below).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/42228_aade73dbf48e0911_001full.jpg

Figure 2: NW-SE long sections with drill-hole traces, looking NNE, with 25m projection corridor either side. Target areas shown as black ellipses/arrows. Section 100mN shows significant near-surface mineralisation in Porphyry Zone, with mineralisation deepening to the SSW (section 0mN). Section 0mN highlights two separate trends of higher grade mineralisation at Douay West, one of which (black arrow) may provide a link to the Porphyry Zone. Apparent closure of mineralised zones at depth reflects absence of drill data, not termination of mineralisation. 100m grid.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3077/42228_aade73dbf48e0911_002full.jpg





Additional updates pertaining to the new 3D model, pending resource estimate update and new priority drill targets will be provided shortly.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this press release was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Fred Speidel, M. Sc, P. Geo., Vice-President Exploration, of Maple Gold. Mr. Speidel is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Speidel has verified the data related to the exploration information disclosed in this news release through his direct participation in the work.

Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC)

Maple Gold implements strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill-hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at: http://maplegoldmines.com/index.php/en/projects/qa-qc-qp-statement

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~389 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource3 that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:



Mr. Joness Lang

VP, Corporate Development

Cell: 778.686.6836

Email: jlang@maplegoldmines.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the prospective mineral potential of the Porphyry Zone, the potential for significant mineralization from other drilling in the referenced drill program and the completion of the drill program. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, uncertainties and management's best estimate of future events. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding timing and completion of the private placement. When used herein, words such as "anticipate", "will", "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions that management believed reasonable at the time they were made or in certain cases, on third party expert opinions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, and uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual events, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Maple Gold Mines Ltd.'s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedar.com or the Company's website at www.maplegoldmines.com. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

[1] Micon 2018: NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Douay Gold Project

https://maplegoldmines.com/images/pdf/2018/Douay_NI_43_101_Technical_Report_March_2018.pdf