Can a Decades-Old Company Surge Like a Tech Stock?For the most part, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is known as a mass media and entertainment conglomerate. It has been around for more than nine decades and was largely left out of the huge stock market bull run in the last several years.This year, though, things could be different for Disney stock.Let me explain…Walt Disney Co operates through four main segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.As it turns out, Media Networks-which includes a vast array of broadcast, cable, and radio businesses like ABC, ESPN, and Disney.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...