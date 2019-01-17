GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it has expanded its network solution for Carglass, the leading glass automotive repair and replacement company. The new four-year contract adds redundancy and increases capacity across the 450-site network.

Carglass is digitally transforming its business to support mission-critical applications including increasing the use of mobile applications for customer service in its repair centers. The company's digital strategy also supports new market opportunity resulting from the acquisition of Maisoning, which specializes in home services, such as plumbing and locksmithing.

GTT is providing Carglass with:

75% expanded network capacity and is upgrading with fiber connectivity to address increasing bandwidth requirements in its repair centers

backup links for 250 repair centers to ensure network resiliency and reliability

4G wireless to improve connectivity for the 180 Carglass sites not in major cities

Didier Roy, chief of information systems at Carglass France, commented, "As computers have given way to smartphones, connectivity across our sites has evolved. Our automotive glass repair and replacement service is available in our 450 centers and through our home service, thanks to our fleet of 700 workshop vehicles. Our technicians must be able to access applications to work in real time, from any location. Without connectivity our activities slow down or stop, which impacts our ability to service to our customers. GTT understands this and provides us with a high-performance, flexible cloud networking service that includes 4G, fiber, copper and ADSL to meet each site's requirement."

"GTT is redefining global communications to serve clients such as Carglass that depend on outstanding service experience from GTT to deliver great services for their own customers," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "We help our clients connect their people around the world and to every application in the cloud."

About GTT

GTT is redefining global communications to serve a cloud-based future, connecting people across organizations around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. A Fortune Future 50 company, GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services to any location in the world. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Carglass

Founded in 1986, CARGLASS is a specialist in the repair and replacement of vehicle glazing. CARGLASS has nearly 3,000 employees, 450 centers and nearly 700 workshop vehicles in France. For more than 20 years, individuals, insurance companies and mutual insurance companies as well as car and rental fleets have relied on CARGLASS. CARGLASS covers 100% of the French territory* and manages more than 1 million customers a year. CARGLASS had a turnover of €431 million in 2017. CARGLASS is part of the Great Place to Work 2018 and ranks 24th among companies with between 500 and 5000 employees. CARGLASS reinforces its Responsible Development approach initiated in 2009 with a new IMPACT+ program that is structured around 4 pillars: always safety, environmental performance, transparency and proximity, and employer manager. CARGLASS is a subsidiary of BELRON group, present in more than 30 countries. For more information on Carglass, please visit www.carglass.fr.

Metropolitan France, except islands not connected by a bridge, excluding calibration services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005050/en/

Contacts:

GTT Media Inquiries:

Marion Janic, RooneyPartners

+1-212-223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Bob Cavosi, RooneyPartners

+1-646-638-9891

rcavosi@rooneyco.com

GTT Investor Relations:

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio, LHA

+1-212-838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com