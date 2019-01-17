Calgon Carbon Corporation Announces Global Price Increase

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgon Carbon Corporation today announced a global price increase, effective February 1, 2019, where contracts permit, on all activated carbon products and related equipment due to a continued escalation in raw material costs and transportation expenses. The increase is expected to range between 10-15%, depending on the specific product, raw material type, services provided, and global market dynamics.The primary raw materials used for producing activated carbon are coal, coconut shell, and wood, each of which has gone up in price. Additionally, costs associated with both operating manufacturing facilities and transporting materials have also escalated."Calgon Carbon's raw material costs have increased significantly. Despite every effort to offset these increases through continuous improvements, the recent rise in raw material costs has exceeded our efforts," said Jim Coccagno, Chief Commercial Officer for Calgon Carbon Corporation. "This price increase will ensure the continued supply of the highest quality activated carbon products and services to our customers around the world."About Calgon Carbon Corporation

