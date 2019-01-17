Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2019) - Miramont Resources Corp. (CSE: MONT) (OTCQB: MRRMF) (FSE: 6MR) ("Miramont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,857,143 units ("Units") at a price of $0.35 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for its planned drilling activities at Cerro Hermoso, advancing the Lukkacha project and general working capital purposes. Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or before January 31, 2019 (the "Closing Date").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one (1) transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.50 per Common Share until the date which is two (2) years from the Closing Date. The Company may pay certain finders a fee for introducing eligible participants to the Private Placement.

All securities issued under the Private Placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the Closing Date.

The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Miramont Resources Corp.

Miramont is a Canadian based exploration company with a focus on acquiring and developing mineral prospects within world-class belts of South America. Miramont's key assets are located in southern Peru. The Cerro Hermoso property hosts a 1.4km diameter breccia pipe targeting gold - polymetallic mineralization, while the Lukkacha property is targeting porphyry copper mineralization.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MIRAMONT RESOURCES CORP.

"William Pincus"

William Pincus, President and CEO

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking, including statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

