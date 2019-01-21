FXCM Group: FXCM Pro Integrates with Gold-I Matrix Net

Gold-i

LONDON, SYDNEY, Australia, and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Jan. 21, 2019, the institutional arm of the business, has strengthened its partnership with, offering its clients access to its FX, CFD and cryptocurrency liquidity through Gold-i Matrix Net.

Matrix Net enables Prime of Prime brokers and Liquidity Providers to distribute liquidity to brokers who use Gold-i's Matrix, MT4 Bridge and MT5 Gateway products. It leverages Gold-i's large client NETwork of brokers worldwide.

The additional liquidity distribution channel for FXCM Pro will help the firm to drive further growth and reach brokers who may otherwise not be able to access their multi-asset liquidity.

Mario Sanchez, Managing Director, FXCM Pro comments, "FXCM is delighted to expand its relationship with Gold-i and integrate FXCM Pro pricing within Gold-i's Matrix Net. This technology is extremely popular amongst our institutional client base and it was a natural fit. As a globally recognised Liquidity Provider, the FXCM Pro team is confident that Gold-i's cutting-edge system will complement our extremely competitive spreads to provide FXCM Pro's institutional clients with a top-notch trading experience."

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-iadds, "As Matrix Net continues to gain momentum, we are delighted to add further value to our clients by offering them access to FXCM Pro's multi-asset liquidity. FXCM is a highly respected firm with a high quality liquidity offering. They are a great addition to our NETwork."

FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks with access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Matrix Net is an extension of Gold-i's multi-asset liquidity management platform, Matrix . Gold-i Matrix offers multiple routing and aggregation methods, leveraging connections with over 70 Liquidity Providers. It is super-fast and highly flexible, helping brokers worldwide to make more money and reduce risk.

Matrix Net supports FX, CFDs and cryptocurrencies in a single solution which is fully compatible with the Crypto Switch . For further information please visit www.gold-i.com

For more information and to open a live account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist 24 hours a day 5 days a week.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

