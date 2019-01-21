Suominen Corporation: Invitation to Suominen's Q4 and FY2018 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 31 January 2019

eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com

www.suominen.fi

Suominen Corporation Investor News 21 January 2019 at 3:00 pm EETInvitation to Suominen's Q4 and FY2018 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 31 January 2019Suominen Corporation will publish its Q4 and full-year 2018 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, 31 January 2019 approximately at 8:00 am EET (GMT +2).Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Thursday, 31 January at 11.00 am.Kindly enroll in to Eeva Oinonen ator by phone at +358 10 214 3551.A teleconference and a webcast on the Q4 and FY2018 financial result will be held on 31 January 2019 at 4:00 pm.The conference call will be held in English. A replay of the conference can be accessed at www.suominen.fi or by phone at +44 20 3936 3001, using access code 482553.Suominen CorporationPetri Helsky, President & CEOFor additional information, please contact Tapio Engström, CFO, tel. +358 10 214 3554Distribution:Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.Main mediaSuominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million. The Suominen share.