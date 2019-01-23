Alpha Dominche, LTD: Alpha Dominche Ltd. Ceases Operations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Alpha Dominche Ltd. ("ADL") announces with great sadness that it ceased operations on December 4, 2018. Despite its award winning Steampunk commercial brewer and hotly anticipated Flask home brewer, the company was unable to fund the cost of continuing operations. Arrangements have been made, however, to maintain the servers that support Steampunks.

ADL has received interest from parties interested in acquiring the Steampunk, Flask, and/or other lines of its business and hopes that those will continue under new ownership. Parties interested in entering into a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") for the purpose of making an offer to acquire some or all of the company's assets should send an e-mail to info@alphadominche.com describing their business, any prior relationship with ADL, and which asset(s) they may be interested in acquiring. An on-line data room for due diligence as well as access to physical assets will be made available to qualified parties.

Distributors and customers who are interested in spare parts or equipment should send a e-mail to info@alphadominche.com with a detailed request.

Alpha Dominche Ltd., originally founded in Salt Lake City, Utah, was a specialty coffee and tea brewing equipment company based in Brooklyn, NY.

SOURCE: Alpha Dominche Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533337/Alpha-Dominche-Ltd-Ceases-Operations