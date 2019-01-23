EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Supports 'Big D Climb' Benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Sponsors First Responder Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / EarthWater, a health and wellness company which produces high-alkaline, mineral infused mineral supplement products, is proud to sponsor Team First Responders, a group of brave men and women from Dallas Fire Departments in the 11th Annual Big D Climb benefitting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org).

The EarthWater sponsored team of 10 Local Fire Fighters/First Responders will climb 70 flights of stairs at the Bank of America Plaza located in Downtown Dallas, TX. This is the tallest building in the city and the 30th tallest in the USA. The climb will take place on Saturday, January 26, 2019 and is part of the annual fund-raising challenge for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, supporting efforts to discover a cure for leukemia.

EarthWater Founder/CEO CJ Comu stated, "We're honored to be participating in the Big D Climb again - and proud to be back with Team First Responders, to support our local first responders for the sacrifices they make every day to keep our community safe. The mission of the LLS is very important to us, we want to see everyone's health improved and lives saved."

EarthWater has a longstanding relationship with the Addison Fire Departments and keeping the stations stocked with EarthWater's mineral infused water for hydration and health.



Members of local Dallas Fire Departments sporting Team EarthWater products and gear in preparation for the 70-story Big D Climb.

To support Team First Responder's fundraising campaign with a donation, click on the following link: http://ow.ly/Otk650kdS3z.

About Big D Climb

The Big D Climb is the biggest stair climb in North Texas. Participants race against time, up 70 stories of stairs at Bank of America Plaza in Downtown Dallas, to raise money for blood cancer research. More than 1,600 climbers race and help to raise more than $255,000 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, www.bigdclimb.org.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

LLS is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world and provides free information and support services. Learn more at www.lls.org.

About EarthWater

EarthWater is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of mineral infused high-alkaline beverages and liquid concentrate with proprietary blends of natural organic trace minerals mined from deep within the earth's surface. These minerals are composed of 'Fulvic and Humic' and have rehydrating and detoxifying qualities that can inhibit free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are sold through online Membership Sites and through the Amazon Exclusives Program. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like," "follow," and "share" our social media pages. Please direct inquiries to info@earthwater.com or visit www.EarthWater.com.

