Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com to Present at the 15th Annual Noble Conference in Fort Lauderdale

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced that it will be presenting at the 15th Annual Noble Conference.

MjLink's CEO, Ken Tapp will be presenting at the conference on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019, at 12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET at the W Hotel, in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Mr. Tapp will deliver a corporate presentation and discuss their international cannabis social networks that are used in over 120 countries, by over 1.3 million monthly users as well as discuss their plan to take MjLink.com, Inc. public on a Canadian stock exchange in 2019. Mr. Tapp will also be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss the MjLink pre-IPO capital raise that was announced in our November 1, 2018 press release that was filed as Exhibit 99. 1 in our November 1, 2018 Form 8-K.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. Founded in January of 2013, the company builds niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the Cannabis, residential Real Estate industry, and many sports verticals including Tennis, Soccer, Hunting and Fishing, world-wide.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai

