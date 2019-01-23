Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic to Present at NobleCon XV

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Dyadic International, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQX: DYAI) today announced that its CEO, Mark Emalfarb will present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida - on Monday, January 28, 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.dyadic.com and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. is a global biotechnology company which is developing what it believes will be a potentially significant biopharmaceutical gene expression platform based on the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila, named C1. The C1 microorganism, which enables the development and large scale manufacture of low cost proteins, has the potential to be further developed into a safe and efficient expression system that may help speed up the development, lower production costs and improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs at flexible commercial scales. Dyadic is using the C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines (such as virus like particles (VLPs) and antigens), monoclonal antibodies, Fab antibody fragments, Fc-Fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. Dyadic pursues research and development collaborations, licensing arrangements and other commercial opportunities with its partners and collaborators to leverage the value and benefits of these technologies in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. In particular, as the aging population grows in developed and undeveloped countries, Dyadic believes the C1 technology may help bring biologic drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers and, hopefully, improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system, but most importantly save lives.

Please visit Dyadic's website at http://www.dyadic.com for additional information, including details regarding Dyadic's plans for its biopharmaceutical business.

Dyadic trades on the OTCQX tier of the OTC marketplace. Investors can find real-time quotes, market information and financial reports for Dyadic in the Company's annual and quarterly reports which are filed with the OTC markets. Please visit the OTC markets website at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DYAI/quote.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'goal,' 'intend,' 'look forward to,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Dyadic's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Dyadic expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, any changes in expectations or any change in events. Factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic, political and market conditions; (2) our ability to generate C1 cell lines which are able to produce proteins and other biomolecules with the required qualities, productivity, stability, purity, performance, cost, safety and other properties necessary to carry out and implement our biopharmaceutical research and business plans and strategic initiatives; (3) our ability to retain and attract employees, consultants, directors and advisors; (4) our ability to implement and successfully carry out Dyadic's and third parties research and development efforts; (5) our ability to obtain new license and research agreements; (6) our ability to maintain our existing access to, and/or expand access to third party contract research organizations in order to carry out our research projects for ourselves and third parties; (7) competitive pressures and reliance on key customers and collaborators; (8) the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, governmental regulatory and other agencies' willingness to adopt, utilize and approve the use of the C1 gene expression platform; and (9) other factors discussed in Dyadic's publicly available filings, including information set forth under the caption 'Risk Factors' in our December 31, 2017 Annual Report filed with the OTC Markets on March 27, 2018, and our September 30, 2018 Quarterly Report filed with the OTC Markets on November 7, 2018. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect us.

