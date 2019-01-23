Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) to Introduce eValuator for Outpatient Billing at HIMSS19 Global Conference & Exhibition

Streamline Health Booth 4573

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2019 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced it will introduce its newest version of its eValuator cloud-based automated pre-bill coding analysis technology for Outpatient billing, which includes identifying missing charges, at HIMSS19, one of the healthcare industry's largest trade shows. The conference runs from February 11-15 in Orlando's Orange County Convention Center.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve healthcare providers' financial performance by moving mid-to-late revenue cycle interventions upstream, optimizing coding accuracy for every patient encounter prior to bill submission. By improving coding accuracy before billing, providers can reduce lost revenue, mitigate overbill risk, and reduce denials and days in A/R. This enables providers to turn unpredictable revenue cycles into dynamic revenue streams. The solution has been available for Inpatient billing for more than a year, but its newest application for Outpatient billing will be formally released at this event.

"As care continues to shift to outpatient settings, it's critical for providers to adapt their documentation and coding operations accordingly. We are pleased to have three of our clients, Sarasota Memorial in Florida, Washington Regional in Arkansas and South Shore in Chicago as eValuator Outpatient clients. Our new Outpatient version is one of several integrated HIT solutions we're developing including Outpatient CDI to address the unique needs of outpatient coding, enabling providers to ensure revenue integrity with minimal disruption to existing processes", stated David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "eValuator is unique in the market in that it works with most existing HIT systems. Knowing that many providers rely on Epic as their EMR, we are also pleased that our third Epic-based client will be on board when we present at HIMSS next month. Our cloud-based, pre-bill coding analysis technology enables them to check each and every patient bill before it is billed, ensuring that they don't under bill or over bill payors."

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge - producing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that empower providers to drive revenue integrity in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

(404) 229-4242

randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

SOURCE: Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533088/Streamline-HealthR-to-Introduce-eValuatorTM-for-Outpatient-Billing-at-HIMSS19-Global-Conference-Exhibition