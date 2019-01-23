Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu - Publishing of the Financial Statements Release 2018

Outokumpu OyjPress releaseJanuary 23, 2019 at 2.00 pm EET

Outokumpu - Publishing of the Financial Statements Release 2018

Outokumpu Group will publish the Financial Statements Release 2018 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at approximately 9.00 am EET.

A conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 3.00 pm EET (8.00 am US EST, 1.00 pm UK, 2.00 pm CET). The results call will be hosted by Outokumpu's CEO Roeland Baan and CFO Christoph de la Camp. To participate in the conference call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 2319 3039

UK/Europe: +44 203 009 5709

US & Canada: +1 646 787 1226

Confirmation code: 8258019

The event can be viewed live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/uaeogknz .

The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available before the event at www.outokumpu.com/investors .

A recording of the event will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors/ir-events/webcasts as of February 7, 2019 at around 6.00 pm EET.

For more information:

Investors: Tommi Järvenpää, tel. +358 9 421 34 66, mobile +358 40 576 0288

Media: Corporate communications, tel. +358 9 421 3840



