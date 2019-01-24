Eolus Vind AB interim report September 1 2018 - November 30 2018

Hässleholm, Sweden, January 24, 2019

3 Months September 2018 - November 2018

Net sales 107.8 (18.1) MSEK.

EBIT 9.7 (3.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 2.1 (9.8) MSEK. Net profit 1.0 (7.4) MSEK.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 0.04 (0.30) SEK.

During the three month period 0 (0) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 0 (0) MW.

During the three month period the equivalent of 1.0 (0.4) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 2.0 (0.8) MW was handed over to customers.

At the end of the period Eolus had 410 (346) MW under asset management.

Electricity production from wind farms owned was 3.8 (9.5) GWh with an average revenue of 610 (428) SEK/MWh.

In September Eolus wholly owned subsidiary Eolus North America, Inc, acquired a solar plus storage project under development in western U:S. with a planned capacity of 500 MW solar and 250 MW storage.

In September Eolus signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa for the delivery of seven wind turbines of the model SWT-DD-130 with a capacity of 4.3 MW each to the Norwegian project Stigafjellet.

In September Eolus signed a four-year credit agreement with Swedbank comprising liquidity and construction facilities totaling 1 050 MSEK.

In October Eolus signed an agreement with KGAL regarding the sale of wind farm Bäckhammar (130 MW) for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 131 million. In a corresponding move Eolus placed an order for 31 wind turbines with Vestas. The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in August 2020.





Significant events after the balance sheet date

In January 2019, wind farm Anneberg (11 MW) in Tidaholm municipality was completed and handed over to KGAL. Anneberg is the first wind farm in Sweden commissioning Vestas V136 wind turbines.

Dividend and Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting will be held in Hässleholm, Sweden, Saturday January 26, 2019. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.50) per share.

Financial summery Q1 Q1 Full year Sep 2018 Sep 2017 Sep 2017 -Nov 2018 -Nov 2017 -Aug 2018 Net sales, MSEK 107,8 18,1 1 366,0 EBIT, MSEK 9,7 3,0 202,4 Profit before tax, MSEK 2,1 9,8 198,9 Changes in market valuation of financial derivatives, MSEK 3,6 10,4 2,5 Net profit, MSEK 1,0 7,4 194,3 Earnings per share before and after före dilution, SEK 0,0 0,30 7,81 Equity per share, SEK 31,9 26,70 32,68 Cashflow from operating activities, MSEK -303,2 -87,5 241,7 Total assets, MSEK 1 541,5 891,2 1 895,0 Net debt - /net cash +, MSEK -30,7 79,4 371,1 Signed customer contracts, MSEK 4 418,3 1 057,4 2 887,5 No of turbines taken into operation, amount 0,0 0,0 25,0 No of turbines handed over to customers, amount 1,0 0,4 30,8 Turbines taken into operation, MW 0,0 0,0 83,8 Turbines handed over to customers, MW 2,0 0,8 93,3 Managed turbines, MW 410 346 415 Electricity generation, GWh 3,8 9,5 30,2 Equity/assets ratio, % 51,7 74,8 43,1 Return on equity after tax, % 25,7 5,4 26,4

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 10 199 88 02

Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 10 199 88 17

Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on January 24, 2019, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 400 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus operates more than 400 MW on behalf of customers.



Eolus Vind AB has about 9 300 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

