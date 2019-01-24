Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2019) -Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV"), a diversified and vertically integrated drone technology company, recently completed a drone-based geothermal energy exploration survey for Borealis GeoPower Inc. ("Borealis"). The survey is the first of its kind for Global UAV utilizing both geophysical and thermal imaging sensors over an area in northern British Columbia.

Global UAV's wholly owned subsidiary, Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. ("Pioneer Aerial"), collaborated with Hummingbird Drones Inc. to collect and analyze high resolution magnetometer and thermal data over the 2200 Ha survey area. The survey was conducted using both day and night flight operations to maximize efficiency and data quality. The combination of UAV-MAG and drone-based thermal imagery produced high-resolution deliverables on the geological and geothermal features of the survey area for our client, Borealis GeoPower Inc.

"Global UAV is continually bringing new drone technology to our customers while our drone solutions continue to see increased market share and new customer growth worldwide. Multiple divisions of Global UAV supported the successful UAV-MAG and thermal survey project, including our regulatory division for airspace management and permissions and our services division company, Pioneer Aerial," stated Michael Burns, CEO, Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

"As a Canadian geothermal energy 'pioneer' ourselves, it seems fitting for Borealis to work with Global UAV's Pioneer Aerial Surveys on this groundbreaking application. The collaborative spirit brought by Pioneer Aerial was instrumental in successfully carrying out the work at the Terrace, BC geothermal project. Near the location of one of the world's largest hot springs, Borealis is currently refining its reservoir model in advance of drilling in 2019. Geothermal power and heat are renewable energies well positioned to support the local and national economy as well as the environment," stated Alison Thompson, CEO of Borealis GeoPower Inc.

About Borealis GeoPower Inc.

Founded in 2007, Borealis GeoPower Inc. is a privately held company based out of Calgary, AB. Borealis currently has two development properties in BC where it is ground-truthing its proprietary Optimized Geothermal Exploration ("OGE") technology aimed at lowering industry drilling costs. The company also has a development property in Northwest Territories and a long-standing consulting arm that has worked on clients' geothermal projects in Western and Northern Canada. Borealis has partnered with Kitselas First Nation to create Kitselas Geothermal Inc. at the Terrace, BC based project.

Borealis is a certified B Corporation, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. In addition, Borealis has joined Equal by 30 (as the first Alberta company to do so), a Government of Canada initiative whereby Borealis has made a public commitment to work towards equal pay, equal leadership and equal opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030. Borealis places an emphasis on a consortium approach to project development in order to benefit as many stakeholders as possible.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a diversified, vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc.- Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research and development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV Technologies Ltd. will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

