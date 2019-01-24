GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced the expansion of its global media transport services for ATP Media, the broadcast and media arm of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), to include distribution of select ATP 250 matches. The addition of ATP 250 tournaments expands GTT's long-standing distribution of the ATP Masters 1000 and 500 tournaments as well as the Nitto ATP Finals.

GTT will transport broadcast-quality video feeds of ATP 250 tournaments from ATP Media's remote production hub in London to its licensees and rights holders. GTT leverages its global IP network to broadcast tournaments in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific to a viewer audience across the globe.

"GTT is proud to announce the expansion of this partnership with ATP Media," stated Martin Ford, GTT division president UK. "ATP Media is leveraging state-of-the-art broadcast technology to enrich the tennis tournament experience for fans around the world. GTT's global network plays a crucial role in supporting ATP Media's goal of delivering vivid, real-time content."

"The ATP Media Content Network plays a vital role in ensuring high-quality, low-latency distribution of our events no matter where in the world they are hosted," stated Shane Warden, ATP Media's CTO. "Adding ATP 250 tournaments to the network creates the most comprehensive men's professional tennis product globally. We value the reliability and performance of the GTT network and GTT's ability to customize the solution to meet our expanding needs."

About GTT

GTT is redefining global communications to serve a cloud-based future, connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. A Fortune Future 50 company, GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services to any location in the world. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About ATP Media

As the broadcast arm of the ATP Tour, ATP Media was formed in 2001 as Tennis Properties Limited; providing the centralized exploitation across the ATP Tour, host broadcast production for the Nitto ATP Finals, Next Gen ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000s and world feed production for the ATP 500s. ATP Media has unrivalled access and expertise in the full-service broadcast production of men's professional tennis with an end-to-end solution for global broadcasters incorporating: rights sales, multiplatform production, a global fiber distribution network and a market-leading digital archive. For more information, please visit www.atpmedia.tv.

