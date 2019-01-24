INVNT Boosts Offering with Launch of New Content Agency

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 24, 2019, the global live brand storytelling agency, has bolstered its offering with the launch of HEVE, a collaboration agency dedicated to crafting 'Performance Content' that is narrative-led, innovation-inspired, data-fueled and designed to deliver higher levels of engagement and value for its partners.

Two-time Emmy and three-time Webby award winner, Chris Hercik, will lead HEVE as CEO. Hercik was the former Chief Creative Officer and co-founder of Meredith-owned branded content shop, The Foundry.

HEVE will operate as a collaborative of proven creators, strategists, innovators and producers, under a flexible business model designed to cut through layers and increase quality and impact for brand and media partners.

Hercik, CEO, HEVE, said: "I've spent my career dreaming up and delivering big, bold, emotional stories that channel the DNA of brands. Now, in partnership with INVNT, HEVE will combine that hard-hitting creative work with the latest in predictive analytics, enabling us to efficiently and effectively deliver the right message to the right audience, in the right way, right place and right time, every time. Yet still unafraid to be just a little bit wrong in the pursuit of a great idea."

Scott Cullather, CEO, INVNT said: "While HEVE will grow independently within INVNT, it is structured to both complement and enhance our overall offering for clients. This means brands and organizations can now leverage both INVNT and HEVE to create stronger, more meaningful relationships with their most important audience segments, across every touchpoint.

"We launched INVNT in 2008 to fulfil an unmet need in the live events business, and we see a similar opportunity with HEVE. INVNT creates powerful live experiences that bring people together and move them emotionally; HEVE creates experiences that engage people in their home, in the palm of their hand, in that intimate space that is all about personal choices. Both are about influencing people to allow brands into their hearts."

Paul Blurton, Chief Creative Officer, INVNT, explained further: "It's pronounced 'heavy,' and we love it, because everything about this is storytelling with substance. If we're honest, there's too much content out there, a lot of it frivolous and fly-by-night. HEVE is the counterpoint to all of that. Chris is a legit creative heavyweight, who only surrounds himself with other heavy-hitters. So, we're confident that HEVE will create and deliver brand stories that land with a thump, that carry real weight. For this reason, the HEVE brand will unite under INVNT's mantra and battle cry, 'Challenge Everything.' Make no mistake, HEVE is a challenger brand in the branded content space, designed to disrupt."

Hercik will report in to Blurton, and more broadly to INVNT's board of directors, chaired by Cullather.



About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency. The company's 'challenge everything' positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway - share their stories - live - with every audience that matters. 'The tribe' is INVNT's diverse, talented and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com



About HEVE

Established in 2019, HEVE is a creative and content collaboration agency that specializes in narrative-led, innovation-inspired, data-fueled 'Performance Content' designed to deliver higher levels of engagement and value for brands and organizations. HEVE is led by two-time Emmy and three-time Webby award winner Chris Hercik. Based in New York City, HEVE is a collaborative of creators, strategists, innovators and producers, combined for the first time with the latest in predictive analytics.

