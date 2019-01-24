sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,54 Euro		-0,07
-1,52 %
WKN: A2N455 ISIN: CA4283041099 Ticker-Symbol: 74H 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXO CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,503
4,568
16:15
4,51
4,56
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEXO CORP
HEXO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEXO CORP4,54-1,52 %