Vienna Stock Exchange: The Vienna Stock Exchange started with its new market segmentation: "direct market plus" and "direct market" that replace the "mid market" and "other securities". Four companies are newly listed on the segment direct market plus: startup300 AG, a start-up ecosystem and investor network;Eyemaxx Real Estate AG, a real estate developer and portfolio owner focussed on the DACH region; VST Building Technologies AG, a provider of building construction formwork technology; and Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, a group of companies in the tank facilities sector. Four companies previously listed on the mid market, Athos Immobilien AG, DWH Deutsche Werte Holding AG, Hutter & Schrantz Stahlbau AG and Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, are also joining direct market plus. The basic ...

