We hereby inform that AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered at Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company) during the period from 7th January 2019 to 25th January 2019 has acquired its own shares under the following conditions:The total number of shares acquired: 1'463'414.The total price of the transaction: EUR 599 999,74.The purpose of shares' acquisition: the provision of shares to the Company's employees.

Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas, +370 694 80594