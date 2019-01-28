Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 January 2019

Contact:

Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 25 January 2019







Guernsey, 28 January 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 21 January 2019 and 25 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,122 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.56 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 21/01/2019 BATE 184 6.70 1,233 XLON 1,215 6.71 8,147 CHIX 126 6.70 844 TRQX 230 6.70 1,541 Total 1,755 6.70 11,765 22/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 0 - - CHIX 1 6.58 7 TRQX 51 6.62 338 Total 52 6.62 344 23/01/2019 BATE 187 6.60 1,234 XLON 1,227 6.55 8,039 CHIX 111 6.60 733 TRQX 231 6.60 1,525 Total 1,756 6.57 11,531 24/01/2019 BATE 189 6.40 1,210 XLON 1,153 6.47 7,460 CHIX 108 6.42 693 TRQX 421 6.42 2,703 Total 1,682 6.45 10,852 25/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 641 6.48 4,152 CHIX 122 6.48 791 TRQX 114 6.52 744 Total 877 6.48 5,686







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,683,652 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,129,710, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 21 January 2019 and 25 January 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 21/01/2019 XLON 113 6.74 761.62 XLON 109 6.72 732.48 TRQX 131 6.70 877.70 BATE 14 6.70 93.80 BATE 170 6.70 1,139.00 CHIX 126 6.70 844.20 TRQX 55 6.70 368.50 TRQX 44 6.70 294.80 XLON 106 6.70 710.20 XLON 224 6.70 1,500.80 XLON 96 6.70 643.20 XLON 95 6.70 636.50 XLON 148 6.70 991.60 XLON 106 6.70 710.20 XLON 106 6.70 710.20 XLON 112 6.70 750.40 Total 1,755 6.70 11,765.20 22/01/2019 TRQX 51 6.62 337.62 CHIX 1 6.58 6.58 Total 52 6.62 344.20 23/01/2019 XLON 85 6.70 569.50 XLON 90 6.62 595.80 CHIX 111 6.60 732.60 TRQX 231 6.60 1,524.60 BATE 187 6.60 1,234.20 XLON 50 6.56 328.00 XLON 40 6.56 262.40 XLON 104 6.56 682.24 XLON 103 6.56 675.68 XLON 86 6.56 564.16 XLON 86 6.56 564.16 XLON 99 6.52 645.48 XLON 100 6.52 652.00 XLON 103 6.52 671.56 XLON 76 6.52 495.52 XLON 27 6.52 176.04 XLON 86 6.52 560.72 XLON 9 6.48 58.32 XLON 83 6.48 537.84 Total 1,756 6.57 11,530.82 24/01/2019 XLON 20 6.70 134.00 XLON 100 6.60 660.00 XLON 11 6.60 72.60 XLON 96 6.50 624.00 XLON 83 6.48 537.84 XLON 53 6.46 342.38 XLON 67 6.46 432.82 XLON 200 6.46 1,292.00 XLON 89 6.44 573.16 XLON 87 6.44 560.28 XLON 102 6.44 656.88 XLON 49 6.44 315.56 XLON 7 6.44 45.08 XLON 89 6.42 571.38 TRQX 232 6.42 1,489.44 CHIX 108 6.42 693.36 TRQX 189 6.42 1,213.38 XLON 100 6.42 642.00 BATE 189 6.40 1,209.60 Total 1,682 6.45 10,852.38 25/01/2019 XLON 139 6.60 917.40 TRQX 56 6.54 366.24 XLON 75 6.54 490.50 TRQX 23 6.54 150.42 TRQX 23 6.54 150.42 XLON 27 6.52 176.04 XLON 22 6.48 142.56 XLON 84 6.48 544.32 CHIX 46 6.48 298.08 CHIX 22 6.48 142.56 CHIX 54 6.48 349.92 XLON 90 6.40 576.00 XLON 98 6.40 627.20 XLON 23 6.40 147.20 XLON 45 6.40 288.00 XLON 23 6.40 147.20 TRQX 12 6.38 76.56 XLON 15 6.38 95.70 Total 877 6.48 5,686.32



