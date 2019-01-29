sprite-preloader
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
29.01.2019 | 07:55
Castellum Invites Media to a Press Briefing at Stockholm Waterfront

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tuesday, January 29th, at 10 a.m. Castellum is announcing a significant strategic investment. Members of the media are invited to participate in a press briefing at the Stockholm Waterfront Conference Centre, at 10 o'clock today.

During the press briefing, Henrik Saxborn, Castellum CEO, will present a strategic acquisition that will play a significant role in Castellum's initiatives toward creating the workplace of the future. Time has been set aside for private interviews and photos, in connection with the press briefing.

Time and place
Time: Tuesday, January 29, at 10 a.m. (CET)
Place: Stockholm Waterfront Building, Klarabergsviadukten 63

Registration is mandatory, to Castellum Communications Director, Anna-Karin Nyman:

anna-karin.nyman@castellum.se - by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 29

For registration and further information, contact:

Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum, +46-702-06-75-62

www.castellum.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-invites-media-to-a-press-briefing-at-stockholm-waterfront,c2726799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/2726799/982548.pdf

press invitation 190129


© 2019 PR Newswire