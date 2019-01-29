Superior Cloud-Based Technology and Demonstrated Commitment to European Market Set DISCO Apart

Kennedys, a global law firm with expertise in litigation and dispute resolution, today announced its selection of DISCO as its preferred edisclosure partner.

With 37 offices in 22 countries around the world, Kennedys constantly assesses technology solutions that deliver fast, efficient and intuitive user experiences to help the firm better serve its clients. Kennedys' U.S. offices had already utilized DISCO for multiple matters and were impressed by the platform's speed, performance and ease of use. When the firm's UK and European offices started exploring new disclosure solutions, DISCO was already a trusted provider.

"DISCO provides cutting-edge software, giving clients a compelling commercial solution for data-heavy litigation. It helps us deliver comprehensive advice early in the life of a complex dispute, while reducing upfront costs and overall legal spend," said Kennedys' Partner Michael Hogg.

A cloud-based solution, DISCO requires zero up-front capital investment in hardware or infrastructure; reduces recurring costs related to staffing, training, and maintenance; instantly offers new features when available; eliminates downtime caused by system outages and never-ending upgrades; and is accessible anywhere, anytime from any device.

"DISCO has served global clients on multinational matters since our founding, and our world-wide customer base continues to expand in recognition of our experience," said Andrew Shimek, DISCO chief revenue officer. "Our commitment to the European market enables us to work even more closely with firms like Kennedys, delivering both the technology and the local expertise to help them shift to the cloud and improve their discovery processes."

About DISCO

DISCO is a legal technology company that applies artificial intelligence and cloud computing to legal problems to help great lawyers and legal teams improve legal outcomes for their clients. Corporate legal departments, law firms, and government agencies around the world use DISCO as their edisclosure solution for compliance, disputes, and investigations. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

About Kennedys Law LLP

Kennedys Law LLP is a leading global law firm specialising in litigation and dispute resolution that has over 1900 staff worldwide, with 37 offices in Auckland, Bangkok, Belfast, Bermuda, Birmingham, Bogotá, Brussels, Buenos Aires, Cambridge, Chelmsford, Copenhagen, Dubai, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hong Kong, Illinois, Lima, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Mexico City, Miami, Moscow, New Jersey, New York, Paris, Pennsylvania, Santiago, São Paulo, Sheffield, Singapore, Sydney, Taunton and Texas. Kennedys also has an active network of associate offices and co-operations around the world, situated in Beijing, Bologna, Karachi, Milan, Mumbai, New Delhi, Oslo, Puerto Rico, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Stockholm, Tel Aviv and Warsaw.

Kennedys' client base includes domestic and international (re)insurers, Lloyd's syndicates, central and government bodies and large corporate organisations (many of which are self-insured). Its lawyers provide a range of specialist legal services to industry sectors including insurance and reinsurance, aviation, banking and finance, construction and engineering, healthcare, life sciences, marine, public sector, rail, real estate, retail, shipping and international trade, sport and leisure, transport and logistics, and travel and tourism.

