Leading survey-based indicators send warning signal for Euro Area business cycle. ECB leaves monetary policy stance unchanged. Risk for growth are tilted to the downside. Additional long-term refinancing operations (LTRO, TLTRO) would be a signal though imperfect tools to address a growth slowdown. In January, the composite purchase manager index (PMI), a major survey-based business cycle indicator, dropped to a new low (50.7 after 51.1). The index remained above the expansion threshold (50) and keeps indicating weak growth in economic activities in the Euro Area. The manufacturing and services sector components fell to 50.5 (after 51.4) respectively 50.8 (after 51.2). The German manufacturing PMI index tipped below the expansion threshold (49.9) for the first time since 2014 ...

