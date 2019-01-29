sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,28 Euro		-0,01
-0,78 %
WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,31
1,416
13:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OKEY GROUP SA GDR1,28-0,78 %