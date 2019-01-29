Harvest One Launches Satipharm Reformulated CBD Capsules in Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF), announces that its wholly-owned medical subsidiary Satipharm Ltd. ("Satipharm") has launched European sales of its recently reformulated CBD capsules, now available online at http://www.satipharm.com. The first product to market is the Satipharm 10mg CBD Gelpell capsule that provides superior bioavailability and quality. Bricks and mortar distribution of the 10mg CBD Gelpell capsules will follow with major retailers throughout the United Kingdom and European Union, with Canadian distribution to follow.

"We are delighted with the launch of Satipharm's new website and eCommerce platform, making our clinically proven CBD Gelpell capsules available to consumers across Europe," said Jonathan Hartshorn, President of Satipharm. "With our focus on consumer education, GMP certified products, and superior bioavailability, we feel strongly that consumers will adopt Satipharm's CBD Gelpell capsules as the product of choice for CBD delivery in the marketplace."

"The launch of Satipharm's patented CBD Gelpell formulated capsules is an integral part of Harvest One's health and wellness strategy," said Grant Froese, CEO of Harvest One. "We are very pleased to bring this innovative delivery technology to market and we look forward to the launch of additional product lines as we advance our health and wellness strategy in regulated markets around the world."

Satipharm Gelpell Technology

Satipharm's Gelpell technology improves the body's absorption of CBD and other cannabinoids through a patented formulation of CBD hemp extract contained in seamless Gelpell gelatine biospheres. The Gelpell biospheres are placed in gastro-resistant capsules ensuring the timely release of CBD in the small intestine, thereby improving bioavailability, and further ensuring patients receive a consistent dose of CBD in every Satipharm CBD Gelpell capsule.

Clinical Trails

Satipharm's proprietary CBD Gelpell capsules have been used in two separate clinical trials, making them one of the most advanced CBD products available in the market.

P hase 1 Clinical Trial

Conducted in 2016, the first clinical trial demonstrated the safety and superior bioavailability of Satipharm's CBD Gelpell capsules in comparison to an oromucosal formulation in humans.

Phase 2 Clinical Trial

The second clinical trial, completed in 2018, further demonstrated that the patented Satipharm CBD Gelpell formulation reduced epileptic seizures in paediatric patients with very severe, uncontrolled, treatment-resistent epilepsy (TRE) by a remarkable 73.4%, as well as evidencing marked reductions in seizure severity. The result was meaningful improvement in patient functioning as expressed by caregivers' global impressions.

Further details on the clinical trials and results can be found at: https://www.harvestone.com/portfolio/satipharm/clinical-trials

About Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF)

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of lifestyle solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through three wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global (consumer), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit http://www.harvestone.com.

